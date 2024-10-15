Mithali Raj Critiques India's T20 World Cup Performance: A Call for Change

In a candid post-mortem of India's T20 Women's World Cup performance, former captain Mithali Raj has attributed the team's failure to reach the knock-out stages to a marked lack of progress across all departments in recent years. Her insights highlight the need for significant adjustments within the team.

Speaking from Dubai, Mithali pointed out several critical issues contributing to India's downfall. These include insufficient adaptation to local playing conditions in the UAE, vague role definitions within the batting lineup, an untested bench strength, and subpar fielding performance. She underscored that these deficiencies continue to plague the national side.

Mithali emphasized the strategic need for long-term planning and possibly overhauling the team's leadership. Despite her understanding of the challenges, she advocates for giving fresh talents more opportunities, reminiscent of the men's cricket team's adaptive strategies.

