Messi's Magnificent Return Fuels Argentina's Winning Streak

Lionel Messi delivered a stellar performance as he returned to Argentina's lineup, significantly contributing to their 6-0 victory over Bolivia in a South American World Cup qualifying match. Messi, recovering from an ankle injury, scored a hat trick and provided two assists, showcasing his undiminished flair.

In another qualifier, Brazil relieved some pressure on their coach Dorival Júnior with a resounding 4-0 win against Peru. Despite dealing with injuries to key players, the Brazilian team excels on home turf, demonstrating promising improvement.

As the qualifying competition progresses, Argentina maintains a leading position with 22 points, followed closely by Colombia. Meanwhile, Chile's recent loss has raised concerns about the security of coach Ricardo Gareca's position.

