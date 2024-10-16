Qatar and WHO Launch Report on Health and Safety Lessons from FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Building on the experiences of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, the State of Qatar and the World Health Organization (WHO) have launched a new report, Changing the Game: Strengthening Health and Well-Being through Sport Events. This report provides lessons learned and offers recommendations for organizing healthy and safe mega-sporting events around the globe.

The report, a product of the three-year Sport for Health partnership established in 2021 between Qatar, WHO, FIFA, and Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, was unveiled during the ongoing 71st WHO Eastern Mediterranean Regional Committee meeting in Doha.

H.E. Dr. Hanan Mohamed Al Kuwari, Qatar's Minister of Public Health, emphasized the significance of the collaboration, stating: "The partnership between Qatar, WHO, and FIFA can inspire future global sports events to prioritize health in their planning and execution." She highlighted the Sport for Health model as a pioneering approach to use major sporting events for public health advancements.

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus praised the initiative, noting that it showcased how health promotion and security can be integrated seamlessly into large-scale events. “WHO is committed to ensuring that sporting events continue to be used as powerful drivers for sustainable health,” Dr. Tedros said.

The report highlights the success of health-focused initiatives during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™, including tobacco control, promotion of healthy diets, mental health awareness, and physical activity advocacy. The Sport for Health partnership demonstrated how sports can promote both physical and mental well-being, a sentiment echoed by Qatari Olympic champion Mutaz Barshim: "Sport has the unparalleled ability to inspire, unite, and transform lives."

Key recommendations from the report include:

Establishing partnerships with the private health sector ahead of events to strengthen collaboration.

Involving all relevant authorities in planning and decision-making processes.

Implementing and reviewing safety procedures with comprehensive training programs and incident drills.

Strengthening public health compliance and protocols during large-scale events.

The Sport for Health partnership aimed to ensure the health and safety of visitors, players, and staff during the World Cup while advocating for healthier lifestyles beyond the event. The report offers the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ as a model for future global sporting events to promote public health and well-being.