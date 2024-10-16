Pochettino Suffers First U.S. Defeat Against Mexico
Mauricio Pochettino faced his first loss as U.S. manager in a 2-0 friendly defeat to Mexico in Guadalajara. Raul Jimenez scored first, followed by Cesar Huerta, sealing the match for Mexico. The absence of key players contributed to a lackluster U.S. performance, ending their unbeaten streak.
Updated: 16-10-2024 10:28 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 10:28 IST
Mauricio Pochettino experienced a setback in his early tenure as U.S. soccer manager, with the team falling 2-0 to Mexico in a friendly match held in Guadalajara on Tuesday.
Raul Jimenez ignited Mexico's momentum with a striking free-kick goal, and shortly after halftime, Cesar Huerta secured Mexico's win with a quick shot past U.S. goalkeeper Matt Turner.
Despite missing key players like Christian Pulisic, the U.S. team's passive performance ended their seven-match unbeaten run against Mexico. The match was also marked by the emotional farewell of Andres Guardado, Mexico's most-capped player.
