Alphonse Le Grande Disqualified: Whip Violations in Horse Racing's Spotlight
Alphonse Le Grande was disqualified from the Cesarewitch Handicap after jockey Jamie Powell exceeded whip limits. The British Horseracing Authority confirmed Powell used the whip 10 times, above the permitted six. Powell received a 28-day suspension, and Manxman was promoted to first place. Connections have seven days to appeal.
Alphonse Le Grande's victory in the Cesarewitch Handicap was overturned following whip rule violations by apprentice jockey Jamie Powell, the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) announced.
The Whip Review Committee determined Powell used the whip 10 times during the race—exceeding the flat race limit of six by four. Consequently, Powell received a 28-day suspension, and runner-up Manxman was declared the new winner.
The case marks only the third disqualification for such violations since the rule's implementation. Connections have seven days to contest the ruling, signaling the BHA's strict stance on whip misuse.
