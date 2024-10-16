Epic Ashes Showdown 2025: Australia vs. England

Cricket Australia has announced that the much-anticipated 2025-26 Ashes series will commence in Perth. The opening clash between Australia and England is slated for November 21-25, 2025.

Fans can look forward to an exciting day-night Test at the Gabba in Brisbane, scheduled from December 4-8. The series will continue with the third Test at Adelaide Oval from December 17-21.

The traditional Boxing Day Test will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground starting December 26, while the series will culminate at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground with the fifth Test from January 4-8. Currently, Australia holds the Ashes, having retained them with a draw in the 2023 series in England.

(With inputs from agencies.)