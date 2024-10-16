Left Menu

Epic Ashes Showdown 2025: Australia vs. England

The upcoming 2025-26 Ashes series between Australia and England will kick off in Perth on November 21, 2025. This historic five-Test series will include a day-night Test in Brisbane and conclude in Sydney. Australia currently holds the Ashes, having retained them in the 2023 series.

Cricket Australia has announced that the much-anticipated 2025-26 Ashes series will commence in Perth. The opening clash between Australia and England is slated for November 21-25, 2025.

Fans can look forward to an exciting day-night Test at the Gabba in Brisbane, scheduled from December 4-8. The series will continue with the third Test at Adelaide Oval from December 17-21.

The traditional Boxing Day Test will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground starting December 26, while the series will culminate at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground with the fifth Test from January 4-8. Currently, Australia holds the Ashes, having retained them with a draw in the 2023 series in England.

