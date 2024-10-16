Left Menu

Maharashtra Waives Police Security Fees to Boost Cricket and Economy

The Maharashtra government has decided to reduce and waive police protection charges for cricket matches to encourage events and boost the local economy. This decision, effective from 2011, aims to stimulate employment and revenue, despite criticism over unpaid dues by organizers of past matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-10-2024 12:57 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 12:57 IST
Maharashtra Waives Police Security Fees to Boost Cricket and Economy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government has announced a policy change to waive police protection fees during cricket matches, aiming to attract more sporting events to the state. This decision is meant to boost the local economy by fostering increased hospitality, employment, and revenue generation.

Citing a government resolution from June 2023, the state's affidavit claims the waiver is both 'just and reasonable,' aimed at making Maharashtra a competitive destination for hosting cricket events. The change retroactively applies from 2011 and has been justified by the government as serving the fiscal interests of the state.

Despite the economic benefits touted by officials, the waiver has faced scrutiny due to an outstanding Rs 14.82 crore in unpaid dues by organizers of IPL matches from 2013 to 2018. An RTI activist has filed a PIL, questioning the waiver's fairness and urging the government to recover the outstanding dues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024