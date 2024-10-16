Maharashtra Waives Police Security Fees to Boost Cricket and Economy

The Maharashtra government has announced a policy change to waive police protection fees during cricket matches, aiming to attract more sporting events to the state. This decision is meant to boost the local economy by fostering increased hospitality, employment, and revenue generation.

Citing a government resolution from June 2023, the state's affidavit claims the waiver is both 'just and reasonable,' aimed at making Maharashtra a competitive destination for hosting cricket events. The change retroactively applies from 2011 and has been justified by the government as serving the fiscal interests of the state.

Despite the economic benefits touted by officials, the waiver has faced scrutiny due to an outstanding Rs 14.82 crore in unpaid dues by organizers of IPL matches from 2013 to 2018. An RTI activist has filed a PIL, questioning the waiver's fairness and urging the government to recover the outstanding dues.

(With inputs from agencies.)