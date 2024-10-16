Mumbai Indians Reinforce Coaching Team with Paras Mhambrey

Mumbai Indians, the five-time Indian Premier League champions, have bolstered their coaching lineup by appointing former Indian cricketer Paras Mhambrey as the new bowling coach. Mhambrey will collaborate with Lasith Malinga, a Sri Lankan cricket icon, to enhance the team's bowling unit for the forthcoming IPL season.

According to the Mumbai Indians' statement, Mhambrey returns to the franchise's coaching team under the leadership of Head Coach Mahela Jayawardene. During Mhambrey's previous tenure with Mumbai Indians, the team clinched the IPL title in 2013, secured the Champions League T20 titles in 2011 and 2013, and consistently performed well in playoffs.

Most recently, Mhambrey served as the bowling coach for the Indian men's cricket team, contributing to their T20 World Cup victory earlier this year. His extensive experience in cricket, both as a player and coach, is expected to provide a strategic edge to Mumbai Indians. The team aims to recover from their disappointing last-place finish in the previous season.

