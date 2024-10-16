Rishabh Pant Opens Up on Iconic Gabba Knock and Prepares for Australia Tour

In a candid revelation, India's dynamic wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has shared insights into star batter Rohit Sharma's response to his landmark performance during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21. Pant's unbeaten 89-run innings at The Gabba was pivotal in securing India's historic win, but he initially failed to grasp its magnitude.

Following a remarkable recovery from a severe road accident in late 2022, Pant is set to play a crucial role in the Indian team visiting Australia for this year's Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Pant spoke about his unforgettable knock during Star Sports' 'Star Nahi Far' event, acknowledging its importance and how he came to appreciate its significance over time.

As he prepares to face Australia on their home soil again, Pant emphasized the challenges posed by the country's unique playing conditions. He relishes the aggressive cricket spirit typical of Australian teams and underscored the mental toughness required to succeed there. The much-anticipated series is slated to begin on November 22 at Perth and promises thrilling contests across Australia's iconic venues.

(With inputs from agencies.)