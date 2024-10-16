Paras Mhambrey Returns to Mumbai Indians Coaching Squad

Paras Mhambrey, the former India bowling coach, is back with five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians, taking on the role of bowling coach. This announcement comes as he concluded his tenure with the national team after their T20 World Cup triumph in the Americas.

The seasoned coach, aged 52, will collaborate with fellow coaching luminaries Lasith Malinga and Mahela Jayawardene. The latter has also made a comeback to the franchise after a two-year hiatus, having previously led the team to success.

Mhambrey's reappointment marks a return to familiar grounds, as he previously contributed to Mumbai Indians during their victorious runs in the IPL and the Champions League T20. Meanwhile, Jayawardene's reinstatement as head coach signals a bolstering of the team's established leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)