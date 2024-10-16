Left Menu

Thrills on the Field: Kolkata Derby Heats Up ISL 2024-25 Season

The Indian Super League (ISL) unveils its 2024-25 fixtures, spotlighting the renowned Kolkata Derby. Mohun Bagan SG squares off against East Bengal FC on January 11 and Mohammedan SC on February 1. Intriguing clashes continue nationwide with vibrant matchups, promising an exciting football season for fans across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 17:47 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 17:47 IST
Thrills on the Field: Kolkata Derby Heats Up ISL 2024-25 Season
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Super League (ISL) has officially announced the fixtures for the 2024-25 season, bringing excitement back to football fans with the much-anticipated Kolkata Derby. Mohun Bagan SG is set to face off against East Bengal FC on January 11, promising a thrilling encounter at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.

Adding more drama to the season, Mohammedan SC will clash with Mohun Bagan SG on February 1, while their match against East Bengal FC is scheduled for February 16. These games form the heart of the Kolkata football rivalry and will draw significant attention from the football community.

Over the coming months, the ISL will feature a diverse array of matches across the country, including intense rivalries and noteworthy clashes, such as Bengaluru FC's match against Chennaiyin FC. The season is set to conclude with Hyderabad FC against Kerala Blasters at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium on March 12.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024