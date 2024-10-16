Thrills on the Field: Kolkata Derby Heats Up ISL 2024-25 Season

The Indian Super League (ISL) has officially announced the fixtures for the 2024-25 season, bringing excitement back to football fans with the much-anticipated Kolkata Derby. Mohun Bagan SG is set to face off against East Bengal FC on January 11, promising a thrilling encounter at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.

Adding more drama to the season, Mohammedan SC will clash with Mohun Bagan SG on February 1, while their match against East Bengal FC is scheduled for February 16. These games form the heart of the Kolkata football rivalry and will draw significant attention from the football community.

Over the coming months, the ISL will feature a diverse array of matches across the country, including intense rivalries and noteworthy clashes, such as Bengaluru FC's match against Chennaiyin FC. The season is set to conclude with Hyderabad FC against Kerala Blasters at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium on March 12.

(With inputs from agencies.)