UP Rudras Gear Up for HIL with Star-Studded Squad

The UP Rudras have announced their squad for the forthcoming Hockey India League, held during a two-day men's player auction in New Delhi. The team boasts a blend of 16 Indian players, including four under-21 athletes, alongside eight international stars, promising a competitive season ahead.

Co-coach Thomas Tichelman expressed optimism about the squad's composition, emphasizing a mix of young and seasoned players. He believes this blend provides a remarkable learning opportunity, enhancing both Indian and international talents. Featuring Dutch Olympians like Lars Balk and Floris Wortelboer, and Indian greats such as Hardik Singh, the Rudras are poised for a promising season.

Cedric D'Souza, the team's technical director, hailed the league's role in nurturing young players. He emphasized the importance of team chemistry and leadership development, highlighting Indian players Hardik Singh and Akashdeep Singh as central to the squad's dynamic. The franchise also includes talents like Belgian forward Tanguy Cosyns and Spanish defender Marc Recasens.

(With inputs from agencies.)