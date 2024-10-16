Left Menu

Controversy Looms Over Expanded FIFA Club World Cup

MLS President Don Garber acknowledges concerns about FIFA's enlarged 32-team Club World Cup, slated for the U.S. next year. Criticism arises from LaLiga's Javier Tebas amidst increasing fixture congestion. A complaint was filed to the EU over FIFA's calendar, sparking debate and potential for collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 19:52 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 19:52 IST
Major League Soccer President Don Garber has expressed an understanding of the concerns surrounding FIFA's decision to expand the Club World Cup to 32 teams, which is scheduled to take place in the United States next year. LaLiga chief Javier Tebas has been a vocal critic, calling for the tournament's cancellation.

This new event, featuring 12 European teams, will occur after a season with an expanded UEFA Champions League and before the extensive 48-team World Cup in 2026. Criticism centers on the increased player workload, and many are contemplating strike action. European leagues, FIFPRO Europe, and LaLiga have jointly filed a complaint to EU antitrust regulators against FIFA's match calendar.

Garber cautioned that the multitude of competitions could lead to over-saturation but suggested that the recent lawsuit might facilitate a more agreeable global calendar through enhanced collaboration. He believes disruptions might be necessary to bring all parties together to make informed decisions.

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

