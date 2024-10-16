Controversy Looms Over Expanded FIFA Club World Cup

Major League Soccer President Don Garber has expressed an understanding of the concerns surrounding FIFA's decision to expand the Club World Cup to 32 teams, which is scheduled to take place in the United States next year. LaLiga chief Javier Tebas has been a vocal critic, calling for the tournament's cancellation.

This new event, featuring 12 European teams, will occur after a season with an expanded UEFA Champions League and before the extensive 48-team World Cup in 2026. Criticism centers on the increased player workload, and many are contemplating strike action. European leagues, FIFPRO Europe, and LaLiga have jointly filed a complaint to EU antitrust regulators against FIFA's match calendar.

Garber cautioned that the multitude of competitions could lead to over-saturation but suggested that the recent lawsuit might facilitate a more agreeable global calendar through enhanced collaboration. He believes disruptions might be necessary to bring all parties together to make informed decisions.

