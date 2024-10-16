Para-Badminton Champion Sukant Kadam Leads Charge for Inclusivity at II Juegos Inclusivos

World number one para-badminton player Sukant Kadam is poised to demonstrate his exceptional skills at the upcoming II Juegos Inclusivos. The event, devoted to advancing inclusion within sports, has Kadam eager to participate. "It's an honor to be part of the II Juegos Inclusivos. This event celebrates athletic excellence and the importance of equality and inclusion in sports," he expressed.

The event, slotted for October 17 at the Centro de Alto Rendimiento de Madrid, will draw elite Olympic and Paralympic athletes from around the world. Emphasizing inclusivity, the competition aims to showcase and inspire through shared values on an international stage.

Sukant Kadam will align with Olympic badminton star Clara Azurmendi to face Italy's Gianna Stiglich and Spain's para-badminton medalist Ivan Segura in a much-anticipated matchup. As stated in the press release, this encounter will underline the transformative power of sports in promoting equality and inclusion, with badminton and para-badminton leading the showcase.

The II Juegos Inclusivos, under the Honorary Presidency of King Felipe VI, presents a distinct platform that merges athletes with varied abilities. Supported by Spain's Higher Sports Council, the Spanish Olympic Committee, and the Spanish Paralympic Committee, along with 18 sports federations, the event reinforces the critical nature of diversity and non-discrimination in sports. It aims to make a lasting impression by endorsing joint participation under inclusive rules, fostering a more equitable future in sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)