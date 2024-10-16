Left Menu

Para-Badminton Champion Sukant Kadam Leads Charge for Inclusivity at II Juegos Inclusivos

World para-badminton superstar Sukant Kadam is set to compete at the II Juegos Inclusivos, an event spotlighting inclusivity in sports. Teaming up with Olympic athlete Clara Azurmendi, Kadam aims to promote equality and inclusion on October 17 in Madrid, underscoring the event's commitment to diversity and non-discrimination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-10-2024 20:01 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 20:01 IST
Para-Badminton Champion Sukant Kadam Leads Charge for Inclusivity at II Juegos Inclusivos
Sukant Kadam (Photo: II Juegos Inclusivos). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

World number one para-badminton player Sukant Kadam is poised to demonstrate his exceptional skills at the upcoming II Juegos Inclusivos. The event, devoted to advancing inclusion within sports, has Kadam eager to participate. "It's an honor to be part of the II Juegos Inclusivos. This event celebrates athletic excellence and the importance of equality and inclusion in sports," he expressed.

The event, slotted for October 17 at the Centro de Alto Rendimiento de Madrid, will draw elite Olympic and Paralympic athletes from around the world. Emphasizing inclusivity, the competition aims to showcase and inspire through shared values on an international stage.

Sukant Kadam will align with Olympic badminton star Clara Azurmendi to face Italy's Gianna Stiglich and Spain's para-badminton medalist Ivan Segura in a much-anticipated matchup. As stated in the press release, this encounter will underline the transformative power of sports in promoting equality and inclusion, with badminton and para-badminton leading the showcase.

The II Juegos Inclusivos, under the Honorary Presidency of King Felipe VI, presents a distinct platform that merges athletes with varied abilities. Supported by Spain's Higher Sports Council, the Spanish Olympic Committee, and the Spanish Paralympic Committee, along with 18 sports federations, the event reinforces the critical nature of diversity and non-discrimination in sports. It aims to make a lasting impression by endorsing joint participation under inclusive rules, fostering a more equitable future in sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024