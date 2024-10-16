Left Menu

Former Rugby Captain Rocky Elsom Sentenced in Narbonne Court

Rocky Elsom, former Australia rugby captain, sentenced to five years in a French prison for corporate asset misuse while president of Narbonne club. Convicted of forgery, Elsom, who denied the charges, plans to appeal. An international warrant has been issued following his conviction in absentia.

Rocky Elsom, the former captain of Australia's rugby union team, has been handed a five-year jail sentence by a French court. Elsom, who served as president of French club Narbonne, was found guilty of the misuse of corporate assets, alongside charges of forgery and the use of forged documents.

The 41-year-old maintained his innocence, claiming he was not informed of the court proceedings, and described the legal process as a clear misjustice. An international arrest warrant has been issued after he was convicted in absentia, and he has been ordered to repay 700,000 euros, approximately $761,000.

Elsom, who played 75 tests for the Wallabies, plans to appeal the verdict. In addition to his leadership with the Australian team, he had a notable career with Irish province Leinster and has been involved in coaching in Dublin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

