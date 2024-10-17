Left Menu

Milestones and Major Moves: A Week in Sports

The sports world sees significant developments: the Jacksonville Jaguars receive approval for a $1.4B stadium renovation, Caitlin Clark makes All-WNBA first team, and Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin hit career milestones. Tom Brady's Raiders ownership is approved, and Merritt Mathias retires from NWSL.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 10:27 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 10:27 IST
Milestones and Major Moves: A Week in Sports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been given the green light by NFL owners for their ambitious $1.4 billion renovation of EverBank Stadium. The project, dubbed the 'Stadium of the Future,' will begin construction in February, aiming for completion before the 2028 season opener.

Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever made history by becoming the first rookie in 16 years to be named to the All-WNBA first team. She joins MVP A'ja Wilson, Napheesa Collier, Breanna Stewart, and Alyssa Thomas on this prestigious list.

In other news, Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin of the Pittsburgh Penguins celebrated career milestones, contributing to a thrilling overtime victory against the Buffalo Sabres.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Tools as Lifelines: Exploring the Impact of Remote Work on Pandemic-Resilient Firms

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024