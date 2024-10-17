Milestones and Major Moves: A Week in Sports

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been given the green light by NFL owners for their ambitious $1.4 billion renovation of EverBank Stadium. The project, dubbed the 'Stadium of the Future,' will begin construction in February, aiming for completion before the 2028 season opener.

Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever made history by becoming the first rookie in 16 years to be named to the All-WNBA first team. She joins MVP A'ja Wilson, Napheesa Collier, Breanna Stewart, and Alyssa Thomas on this prestigious list.

In other news, Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin of the Pittsburgh Penguins celebrated career milestones, contributing to a thrilling overtime victory against the Buffalo Sabres.

(With inputs from agencies.)