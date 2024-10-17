Pakistan's Spin Dominance in Multan Test Thrills Cricket Fans

Pakistan has established a 75-run lead over England during the second Test in Multan, thanks to a stellar performance by off-spinner Sajid Khan, who claimed seven wickets.

Despite difficult conditions that hindered shot-making, England's Shoaib Bashir provided vital breakthroughs to keep his team in the game, dismissing key Pakistan batsmen.

England captain Ben Stokes strategically utilized his spin bowlers in response to the pitch conditions as both sides highlighted their spin strength in this engaging Test match.

