Left Menu

Pakistan's Spin Dominance in Multan Test Thrills Cricket Fans

In the second Test in Multan, Pakistan secured a 75-run lead against England, with off-spinner Sajid Khan taking seven wickets. England's off-spinner Shoaib Bashir countered with crucial wickets to maintain competition. Despite the challenging pitch, both teams showcased their spin prowess in a captivating encounter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Multan | Updated: 17-10-2024 12:55 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 12:55 IST
Pakistan's Spin Dominance in Multan Test Thrills Cricket Fans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan has established a 75-run lead over England during the second Test in Multan, thanks to a stellar performance by off-spinner Sajid Khan, who claimed seven wickets.

Despite difficult conditions that hindered shot-making, England's Shoaib Bashir provided vital breakthroughs to keep his team in the game, dismissing key Pakistan batsmen.

England captain Ben Stokes strategically utilized his spin bowlers in response to the pitch conditions as both sides highlighted their spin strength in this engaging Test match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Tools as Lifelines: Exploring the Impact of Remote Work on Pandemic-Resilient Firms

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024