Pakistan's Spin Dominance in Multan Test Thrills Cricket Fans
In the second Test in Multan, Pakistan secured a 75-run lead against England, with off-spinner Sajid Khan taking seven wickets. England's off-spinner Shoaib Bashir countered with crucial wickets to maintain competition. Despite the challenging pitch, both teams showcased their spin prowess in a captivating encounter.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Multan | Updated: 17-10-2024 12:55 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 12:55 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
Pakistan has established a 75-run lead over England during the second Test in Multan, thanks to a stellar performance by off-spinner Sajid Khan, who claimed seven wickets.
Despite difficult conditions that hindered shot-making, England's Shoaib Bashir provided vital breakthroughs to keep his team in the game, dismissing key Pakistan batsmen.
England captain Ben Stokes strategically utilized his spin bowlers in response to the pitch conditions as both sides highlighted their spin strength in this engaging Test match.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
- England
- Cricket
- Test
- Multan
- Spin
- Bowling
- Sajid Khan
- Shoaib Bashir
- Sports
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Jasprit Bumrah Reclaims Top Spot in ICC Test Bowling Rankings
Weaving Change: Reviving the Art of Spinning in India
Rickelton's Fiery Knock and Williams' Bowling Brilliance Propel South Africa to Victory
Thrills Unfold in 'Paris Has Fallen': A Riveting Spin-Off
Varun Chakravarthy’s Over-Spin Resurgence: Comeback in Blues