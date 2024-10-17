Bayern Munich's Struggle for Dominance Amid Intense Competition

Bayern Munich finds itself in a challenging phase, having gone three matches without a win across all competitions. A potential slip-up against VfB Stuttgart could see them lose their top position in the league.

The Bavarians head into a busy schedule that features a crucial clash against Barcelona next week in the Champions League, highlighting the urgency for a turnaround in form. Club president Herbert Hainer remains optimistic, expressing satisfaction with the team's style under Vincent Kompany.

Bayern faces stiff competition, presently leading on goal difference, while RB Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt remain in close pursuit. Meanwhile, Dortmund aims to regain momentum in the league following an inconsistent start, as they prepare for a Champions League encounter with Real Madrid.

(With inputs from agencies.)