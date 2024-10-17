Left Menu

Sourav Ganguly Takes Charge as Director of Cricket for JSW Sports

Sourav Ganguly, a cricketing icon and India's former captain, has been appointed as JSW Sports' Director of Cricket. He will oversee cricket operations for the Delhi Capitals IPL and WPL teams, and the Pretoria Capitals in the SA20 League. Ganguly brings his vast experience to spearhead their projects.

In a significant development for the cricketing world, Sourav Ganguly, one of India's legendary cricket captains, has been appointed as the Director of Cricket for JSW Sports. Announced on Thursday, this new role sees Ganguly taking charge of all cricketing properties under the JSW Sports umbrella, including the Delhi Capitals teams and Pretoria Capitals in South Africa.

Commenting on the appointment, Parth Jindal expressed his excitement about having Ganguly, whom he described as one of the 'sharpest brains' in cricket. Jindal emphasized Ganguly's longstanding association with JSW Sports, where he is seen as family and a cricketing icon whose leadership will benefit the organization greatly.

Ganguly, who has been associated with cricket in various capacities after his playing career, expressed his enthusiasm about joining JSW Sports. He acknowledged the visionary work being undertaken by the organization and shared his eagerness to contribute his wealth of experience to JSW's cricketing endeavors.

With Ganguly at the helm, and ahead of the 2025 IPL mega auction, Delhi Capitals are eyeing a major revamp to enhance their performance in the forthcoming season. The franchise is poised for changes in management, with new faces set to take charge in pursuit of their inaugural IPL title.

