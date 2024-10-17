Left Menu

Delhi Capitals Announce New Coaching Dynasty with Badani and Rao

Delhi Capitals have appointed Hemang Badani as head coach and Venugopal Rao as director of cricket ahead of the 2025 IPL. Badani has a strong coaching record, including winning titles in the Lankan Premier League and SA20. Rao has extensive experience with the franchise and the IPL.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-10-2024 16:01 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 16:01 IST
Delhi Capitals have announced the appointment of former India cricketers Hemang Badani as head coach and Venugopal Rao as director of cricket. This strategic move comes as the team ushers in a new coaching era ahead of the 2025 IPL.

Badani, a seasoned coach with an impressive track record, has successfully led teams to multiple championship titles, including in the Lankan Premier League and the inaugural SA20. His previous roles also include coaching stints with Sunrisers Hyderabad and Dubai Capitals, and he now eagerly embraces this new challenge with Delhi Capitals.

Venugopal Rao, who brings rich experience from his playing days and association with the franchise, shared his excitement about continuing his journey with the team in an enhanced capacity. Delhi Capitals, aiming to improve their performance after recent struggles, are optimistic about this fresh leadership team.

