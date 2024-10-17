Bengaluru FC vs Punjab FC: Clash of the Unbeatens

Bengaluru FC and Punjab FC will square off in a high-stakes top-of-the-table encounter in the Indian Super League this Friday. Both teams, defying early predictions, have emerged as frontrunners with their unbeaten records adding to the anticipation.

Bengaluru FC enjoys home advantage at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Under the strategic leadership of Gerard Zaragoza, the team has rewritten its narrative with a record-equalling four consecutive clean sheets, cementing their defence as one of the best in league history.

Punjab FC continues to build on their late-season form from last year. Just a point behind Bengaluru, their attacking prowess is highlighted by a flurry of late goals, showcasing an unyielding spirit. This showdown promises to be a defining moment in the league campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)