Rohit Sharma Admits Misjudgment in Pivotal Test Match Against New Zealand

India's cricket captain, Rohit Sharma, candidly admits to a misjudgment in pitch conditions resulting in the team's lowest innings total of 46 runs in a home Test match. Despite the setback, New Zealand's current lead, and challenges from pacers Mark Henry and William O'Rourke, Sharma remains hopeful for a comeback.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-10-2024 19:35 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 19:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a surprising turn of events, India faced their lowest innings total of 46 runs in a home Test, following a pitch misjudgment by captain Rohit Sharma.

New Zealand pacers Mark Henry and William O'Rourke capitalized on the overcast conditions, taking a combined nine wickets. Sharma expressed regret over the decision to bat first.

Despite the crushing blow, Sharma remains hopeful, acknowledging the strategic challenges posed by New Zealand and emphasizing resilience for the remaining match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

