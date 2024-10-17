Rohit Sharma Admits Misjudgment in Pivotal Test Match Against New Zealand

In a surprising turn of events, India faced their lowest innings total of 46 runs in a home Test, following a pitch misjudgment by captain Rohit Sharma.

New Zealand pacers Mark Henry and William O'Rourke capitalized on the overcast conditions, taking a combined nine wickets. Sharma expressed regret over the decision to bat first.

Despite the crushing blow, Sharma remains hopeful, acknowledging the strategic challenges posed by New Zealand and emphasizing resilience for the remaining match.

