Delhi Gears Up for the Iconic Half Marathon

Delhi's roads are set for an eventful Sunday as the city hosts the iconic Half Marathon. Traffic in south and central areas will be regulated until 11 a.m. to facilitate the movement of over 35,000 participants expected at the event.

To support the marathon, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced early morning train services starting at 3:15 a.m. from terminals, excluding the Airport Express and Grey Line. The marathon kicks off from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium with participants competing in various categories.

The police advisory ensures a smooth traffic flow with specific arrangements for emergency vehicles. Commuters are advised to avoid certain roads and follow alternative routes for a hassle-free journey while celebrating the spirit of fitness.

(With inputs from agencies.)