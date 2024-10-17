Left Menu

Saudi Pro League's Rising Star Power Challenged by Dutch Coach

Ronald Koeman, Netherlands coach, questioned the merit of the Saudi Pro League, omitting Steven Bergwijn from the national team due to his move there. Esteve Calzada, Al Hilal CEO, defended the league's prestige, citing examples of top players still active on international stages, and critiqued Koeman's stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 21:09 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 21:09 IST
In a recent standoff within the football world, Dutch coach Ronald Koeman has come under fire for underestimating the Saudi Pro League, according to Al Hilal CEO Esteve Calzada. The controversy erupted when Koeman decided to exclude winger Steven Bergwijn from national team selection following his transfer to Saudi Arabia.

Bergwijn, a 27-year-old player previously with Ajax Amsterdam, joined Al Ittihad, sparking comments from Koeman suggesting that international opportunities are now closed. Former Manchester City executive Calzada criticized Koeman's view, emphasizing the league's calibre, bolstered significantly by investments from Saudi's Public Investment Fund.

Calzada highlighted examples of European champions who still participate in their national teams despite playing in Saudi Arabia, rebuking Koeman's remarks as uninformed. He further mentioned the anticipation of Neymar's return to action for Al Hilal post-injury, amidst their Asian Champions League pursuits.

