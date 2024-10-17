Matt Henry Shines as New Zealand Dominates Day 2 in Bengaluru Test

Matt Henry, New Zealand's right-arm fast bowler, took center stage on the second day of the Bengaluru Test at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Reflecting on the experience of playing in India, Henry expressed immense satisfaction. His impressive figures of 5 wickets for just 15 runs in 13.2 overs included three maiden overs, marking his fourth five-wicket haul in Test cricket. The haul also brought his tally to 100 wickets from 26 Test matches.

"Starting the day on such a high note was fantastic," Henry noted in the post-match interview. Despite overcast, pace-friendly conditions, the New Zealand team maintained pressure on India, closing out the day with a significant advantage. India, having elected to bat after winning the toss, found themselves dismissed for a mere 46 runs. This score marks India's third-lowest total in Test history and the lowest by any team batting first after winning the toss in Asia.

New Zealand responded robustly in their first innings. Despite brightening skies that favored Indian bowlers, they struggled to match the earlier New Zealand performance. Devon Conway's scintillating 91, in partnership with Will Young, put them at ease. As spinners captured a few wickets, Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell closed the day at 180/3, leaving New Zealand with a commanding lead of 134 runs.

(With inputs from agencies.)