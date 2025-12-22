Karnataka Weighs Returning Cricket to Chinnaswamy Stadium Amid Safety Concerns

The Karnataka government is contemplating the return of cricket matches to Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, following safety concerns highlighted by a fatal stampede in June. Home Minister G Parameshwara disclosed that a specialized committee is set to evaluate the site's readiness for such events.

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) has lodged a request to host the Vijay Hazare Trophy match at the stadium without spectators. This request led to a meeting involving the KSCA, senior officials, and police authorities to discuss possible safety measures.

The committee, comprising officials from various departments including the Greater Bengaluru Authority, police, PWD, and health services, will provide feedback post-inspection. Their assessment will inform the government's decision to permit future matches such as IPL, emphasizing compliance with established recommendations.

