Women's Rugby World Cup 2025: England's Challenging Path to Glory

In a riveting draw for the 2025 Women's Rugby World Cup, hosts and favorites England find themselves in a challenging group with formidable opponents such as Australia and the United States. England's impressive track record of 50 wins in 51 matches continues to build anticipation as they also prepare to face Samoa.

The tournament, reflecting the sport's significant growth, expands its format to 16 teams compared to the previous 12 at the 2021 World Cup in New Zealand. The 'big four' – England, New Zealand, Canada, and France – are seeded first in their respective pools, with the New Zealand team preparing for a tough clash with Ireland, with whom they have a storied history.

With venues spread across England, the final showdown at Twickenham on September 27 is poised to witness an unprecedented turnout for a women's international match. The global event accentuates the ascendant momentum in women's rugby, promising thrilling matches and memorable moments for fans around the world.

