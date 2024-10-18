Travis Head Rejoins Adelaide Strikers Amidst Busy International Calendar

In a move that has excited fans, Australian cricketer Travis Head has committed to playing for the Adelaide Strikers in the upcoming Big Bash League season, despite a demanding international cricket calendar. Head, who captained the Strikers in the 2017-18 season, has not played for the team since the 2022-23 season.

The Big Bash League is slated to commence on December 17, and due to Australia's engagement in the Border Gavaskar Trophy against India, followed by a Test series in Sri Lanka and the ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan, Head's participation might be limited. His availability for the Strikers could be restricted to three matches scheduled for January 11, 15, and 18.

Expressing his excitement, Head stated, "I'm thrilled to sign for another year with the Strikers and can't wait to get back amongst the group under our new coach, Tim Paine. I love pulling on the blue every chance I get." Meanwhile, Strikers head coach Tim Paine acknowledged Head's commitment and lauded his recent performances, including a spectacular 154 not out against England in an ODI.

(With inputs from agencies.)