Sports Shakedown: Highlights from Tennis to NFL

Recent sports news covers ATP matches, NHL updates, and NFL trades. Frances Tiafoe advances in Almaty Open, while the Capitals beat the Stars in NHL. Jake Oettinger gets a contract extension, and Rafa Nadal plans a match against Djokovic. White Sox's owner considers selling the team.

Updated: 18-10-2024 13:27 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 13:27 IST
Sports Shakedown: Highlights from Tennis to NFL
In recent sports headlines, Frances Tiafoe managed to defeat Daniel Evans at the Almaty Open with a strong comeback, securing his place in the next round. In hockey, the Washington Capitals delivered a solid performance to hand the Dallas Stars their first defeat of the season.

On another note, the Dallas Stars secured their goaltender Jake Oettinger with an eight-year contract extension worth $66 million. Meanwhile, in tennis, Rafa Nadal is gearing up for a significant match against Novak Djokovic at Saudi Arabia's Six Kings Slam, marking a potential final face-off before Nadal's retirement.

In MLB, the Chicago White Sox's chairman is reportedly open to selling the franchise after a dismal season. Additionally, Tom Gores has settled a longstanding family dispute by purchasing a stake in the Los Angeles Chargers, in a significant NFL development.

