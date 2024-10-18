Sports Shakedown: Highlights from Tennis to NFL

In recent sports headlines, Frances Tiafoe managed to defeat Daniel Evans at the Almaty Open with a strong comeback, securing his place in the next round. In hockey, the Washington Capitals delivered a solid performance to hand the Dallas Stars their first defeat of the season.

On another note, the Dallas Stars secured their goaltender Jake Oettinger with an eight-year contract extension worth $66 million. Meanwhile, in tennis, Rafa Nadal is gearing up for a significant match against Novak Djokovic at Saudi Arabia's Six Kings Slam, marking a potential final face-off before Nadal's retirement.

In MLB, the Chicago White Sox's chairman is reportedly open to selling the franchise after a dismal season. Additionally, Tom Gores has settled a longstanding family dispute by purchasing a stake in the Los Angeles Chargers, in a significant NFL development.

