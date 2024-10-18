Kamran Ghulam's Century Triumphs Amid Pressure, Evens Series for Pakistan
Shan Masood commends Kamran Ghulam's resilience as he replaces Babar Azam, overcoming scrutiny and scoring a decisive century. Ghulam's performance, along with stellar bowling by Noman Ali and Sajid Khan, helps Pakistan level the Test series against England with a spirited victory at home.
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a gutsy comeback for Pakistan cricket, Test captain Shan Masood has lauded Kamran Ghulam for seizing the opportunity presented by Babar Azam's absence. Ghulam stepped up, delivering a remarkable century that aided in Pakistan's first home Test win since February 2021. The achievement, however, came on the back of intense scrutiny from fans and cricket enthusiasts.
The surprise exclusion of former captain Babar Azam against England saw Ghulam's introduction to Test cricket. His debut came amid heavy criticism from fans, questioning his placement. Despite the pressure, the 29-year-old showcased exemplary grit against England's formidable bowling attack, silencing doubters with his exceptional knock of 118 off 124 balls.
Masood acknowledged the difficulty of replacing one of the world's top batters. "Filling Babar's shoes is daunting. Kami faced immense pressure but proved his mettle," Masood noted. While Ghulam's innings anchored the team, spinners Noman Ali and Sajid Khan's joint effort dismantled England's batting. Their impressive bowling capped a 125-run victory, leveling the series at 1-1 before the decider in Rawalpindi on October 24.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
England's Overhauled Squad Faces Heat in Pakistan Test Series
Cummins Faces Tactical Decisions Ahead of Australia-India Test Series
Pacer Jasprit Bumrah named vice captain of 15-member Indian squad for upcoming three-match home Test series against New Zealand.
Jasprit Bumrah Appointed Deputy to Rohit Sharma for New Zealand Test Series
Pietersen Critiques Pakistan Cricket System Amidst Recent Defeat