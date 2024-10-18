Left Menu

Teeing Off: PGA of America Brings World-Class Golf Courses to India

The PGA of America is partnering with Indian companies to launch PGA-branded golf courses in India. AIVOT Golf & Sports Management Pvt Ltd announced the establishment of these courses in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Hyderabad. These courses aim to elevate golfing standards and foster regional growth in the sport.

The PGA of America has entered a landmark partnership with Indian firms to establish PGA-branded golf courses across India, integrating world-class design and facilities.

Announced by AIVOT Golf & Sports Management Pvt Ltd, the initiative will see the first PGA of America-branded golf facilities in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, and Hyderabad. Collaborators include Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, Stonecraft Group, and Tvastar Golf.

According to Sean Thornberry, director of global development at PGA of America, these new courses set a benchmark for golfing excellence in India and aim to boost golf's popularity and professional growth in the region.

