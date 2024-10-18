Left Menu

Rachin Ravindra's Blazing Century Puts New Zealand in Command Against India

Rachin Ravindra's sensational century led New Zealand to a formidable first-innings total of 402 against India in the rain-affected opening test. Despite India's stronger second innings effort, they trail by 125 runs. Ravindra's innings was pivotal, supported by crucial partnerships and bold cricketing decisions.

Updated: 18-10-2024 17:45 IST
Rachin Ravindra's Blazing Century Puts New Zealand in Command Against India
Rachin Ravindra

In a thrilling display of cricket, Rachin Ravindra's century propelled New Zealand to an imposing first-innings total of 402 runs, securing a strong lead over India in the rain-delayed first test at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Resuming play at 180-3, New Zealand capitalized on Ravindra's outstanding 134 and Tim Southee's gritty 65, leaving India struggling to evade a possible home defeat that hasn't occurred since 1988 against the Kiwis. Despite a resilient effort in the second innings, India ended the third day at 231-3, still needing 125 to level with New Zealand.

Key contributions from Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal set the stage, but it was Virat Kohli's composed innings alongside Sarfaraz Khan that steadied India's ship. Yet, Kohli's dismissal in the day's final delivery highlighted the pressure faced by the home team under New Zealand's dominance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

