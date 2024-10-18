Rachin Ravindra's Blazing Century Puts New Zealand in Command Against India

In a thrilling display of cricket, Rachin Ravindra's century propelled New Zealand to an imposing first-innings total of 402 runs, securing a strong lead over India in the rain-delayed first test at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Resuming play at 180-3, New Zealand capitalized on Ravindra's outstanding 134 and Tim Southee's gritty 65, leaving India struggling to evade a possible home defeat that hasn't occurred since 1988 against the Kiwis. Despite a resilient effort in the second innings, India ended the third day at 231-3, still needing 125 to level with New Zealand.

Key contributions from Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal set the stage, but it was Virat Kohli's composed innings alongside Sarfaraz Khan that steadied India's ship. Yet, Kohli's dismissal in the day's final delivery highlighted the pressure faced by the home team under New Zealand's dominance.

(With inputs from agencies.)