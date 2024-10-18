Rachin Ravindra's Century Rocks India in Test Showdown

Rachin Ravindra's brilliant century led New Zealand to a formidable first-innings total of 402, taking a substantial lead of 356 runs over India in the rain-interrupted first test on Friday. The day belonged to Ravindra, whose innings included a 137-run partnership with Tim Southee, tightening the grip on the hosts.

India, in their response, reached 231-3 at stumps, with Sarfaraz Khan unbeaten on 70 after Virat Kohli fell for the same score on the last ball of the day. The visitors capitalized on India's first-innings struggle, as the hosts were bowled out for just 46, their lowest home total.

Kuldeep Yadav remained optimistic, stating, "We're still 125 runs behind but expect it will be a good day for us." With a significant fan presence, Ravindra's innings resonated profoundly, celebrating his dual heritage. New Zealand's bowlers set the stage, exploiting India's vulnerabilities as the series progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)