Rachin Ravindra's Century Rocks India in Test Showdown

Rachin Ravindra scored a crucial century, helping New Zealand post 402, gaining a lead of 356 against India. Despite Kohli and Sharma's efforts, India trails by 125 runs. New Zealand capitalized on India's first innings vulnerabilities. Ravindra drew support from his roots amidst his massive innings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 18:28 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 18:28 IST
Rachin Ravindra's brilliant century led New Zealand to a formidable first-innings total of 402, taking a substantial lead of 356 runs over India in the rain-interrupted first test on Friday. The day belonged to Ravindra, whose innings included a 137-run partnership with Tim Southee, tightening the grip on the hosts.

India, in their response, reached 231-3 at stumps, with Sarfaraz Khan unbeaten on 70 after Virat Kohli fell for the same score on the last ball of the day. The visitors capitalized on India's first-innings struggle, as the hosts were bowled out for just 46, their lowest home total.

Kuldeep Yadav remained optimistic, stating, "We're still 125 runs behind but expect it will be a good day for us." With a significant fan presence, Ravindra's innings resonated profoundly, celebrating his dual heritage. New Zealand's bowlers set the stage, exploiting India's vulnerabilities as the series progresses.

