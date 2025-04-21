Left Menu

Rohit Sharma Faces Critical Decision on Future Role in Indian Cricket

Cricket icon Steve Waugh urges Rohit Sharma to evaluate his commitment to Indian cricket, particularly his captaincy role, ahead of the Test series against England. Waugh highlights the challenges facing Test cricket amid T20's popularity and argues against a two-tier World Test Championship system.

Australia cricket legend Steve Waugh has issued a caution to under-pressure Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma, suggesting he must not become 'complacent or relax' if he wishes to continue contributing to Indian cricket, especially concerning his captaincy role.

Waugh emphasized the decision should ultimately come from Sharma as India prepares for its 2025–27 World Test Championship cycle against England in June. 'He needs to look himself in the mirror' to evaluate his dedication both as a captain and player, said Waugh.

The former Australian captain also defended Test cricket amidst T20's growing appeal and critiqued ideas on changing the World Test Championship (WTC) format to a two-tier system, insisting it would only exacerbate disparities rather than aid the development of all participating teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

