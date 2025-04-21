Rohit Sharma Faces Critical Decision on Future Role in Indian Cricket

Australia cricket legend Steve Waugh has issued a caution to under-pressure Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma, suggesting he must not become 'complacent or relax' if he wishes to continue contributing to Indian cricket, especially concerning his captaincy role.

Waugh emphasized the decision should ultimately come from Sharma as India prepares for its 2025–27 World Test Championship cycle against England in June. 'He needs to look himself in the mirror' to evaluate his dedication both as a captain and player, said Waugh.

The former Australian captain also defended Test cricket amidst T20's growing appeal and critiqued ideas on changing the World Test Championship (WTC) format to a two-tier system, insisting it would only exacerbate disparities rather than aid the development of all participating teams.

