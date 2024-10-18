Left Menu

Mbappé Unfazed by Media Speculations Amid Injury Recovery

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti confirms Kylian Mbappé remains unaffected by false Swedish media reports of a rape investigation. The striker's legal team denied the claims, labeling them false. Despite a minor injury, Mbappé used the break to recover, gearing up for Celta Vigo on Saturday.

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that Kylian Mbappé remains unaffected by recent Swedish media reports alleging his involvement in a rape investigation. Mbappé's legal team has dismissed these claims as false, emphasizing the baseless nature of the reports.

Ancelotti stated that external speculations do not impact the Frenchman, stressing the importance of rest periods to aid his recovery. The reports came after Mbappé's visit to Stockholm during an international break, as he was sidelined by France due to a minor injury.

Swedish media, lacking sources, linked Mbappé to an investigation of an alleged rape incident. However, the Swedish prosecutors' brief statement did not cite any suspects. Despite the media buzz, Ancelotti backed Mbappé's right to use his rest time as he pleases. The striker has since returned to training with Madrid and is prepared for Saturday's match against Celta Vigo.

