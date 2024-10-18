Josh Charlton Shatters World Record in Men's Individual Pursuit

Breakthrough British cyclist Josh Charlton has set a new world record in the men's individual pursuit during the Track Cycling World Championships held in Denmark.

Charlton completed the pursuit in three minutes 59.304 seconds, surpassing the previous benchmark of 3:59.636, set by Italian Filippo Ganna in 2022.

In the upcoming final, Charlton will compete for the gold medal against Italy's Jonathan Milan, who qualified with a personal best time, thereby intensifying the competition.

