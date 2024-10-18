Josh Charlton Sets New World Record in Track Cycling Pursuit

In a thrilling performance at the Track Cycling World Championships in Denmark, Britain's Josh Charlton shattered the world record for the men's individual pursuit during the qualifying rounds. His time of three minutes and 59.304 seconds surpassed the previous record of 3:59.636 set by Italy's Filippo Ganna in 2022.

Charlton's feat makes him only the third cyclist in history to break the elusive four-minute barrier. He is set to face Italy's Jonathan Milan in the final, a match eagerly anticipated as Milan also delivered a personal best of 4:00.296 to qualify.

With a silver medal already from the Men's Team Pursuit earlier in the championships, Charlton aims to claim his first gold. Meanwhile, in another match-up, Charlie Tanfield will compete against fellow Briton Daniel Bigham for the bronze medal.

