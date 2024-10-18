Left Menu

Josh Charlton Sets New World Record in Track Cycling Pursuit

Britain's Josh Charlton set a new world record in the men's individual pursuit at the Track Cycling World Championships in Denmark, clocking 3:59.304. He will compete against Italy's Jonathan Milan for gold. This marks Charlton as only the third man to break the four-minute barrier.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 22:13 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 22:13 IST
Josh Charlton Sets New World Record in Track Cycling Pursuit
World Record

In a thrilling performance at the Track Cycling World Championships in Denmark, Britain's Josh Charlton shattered the world record for the men's individual pursuit during the qualifying rounds. His time of three minutes and 59.304 seconds surpassed the previous record of 3:59.636 set by Italy's Filippo Ganna in 2022.

Charlton's feat makes him only the third cyclist in history to break the elusive four-minute barrier. He is set to face Italy's Jonathan Milan in the final, a match eagerly anticipated as Milan also delivered a personal best of 4:00.296 to qualify.

With a silver medal already from the Men's Team Pursuit earlier in the championships, Charlton aims to claim his first gold. Meanwhile, in another match-up, Charlie Tanfield will compete against fellow Briton Daniel Bigham for the bronze medal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
2
Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

 India
3
Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

 India
4
Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024