Sarfaraz Khan's Heroics Turn the Tide for India in Opening Test

Cricket legends Yuvraj Singh and David Warner heaped admiration on Sarfaraz Khan following his exceptional batting display that salvaged India's position in the first Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru. Sarfaraz rose to the occasion despite faltering in his Test debut.

India faced a precarious scenario when Sarfaraz took charge. After openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal set a dynamic foundation, Sarfaraz maintained the momentum alongside Virat Kohli. His innings culminated in an unbeaten 125-run century, earning accolades worldwide for his balanced performance.

Yuvraj expressed his approval on Instagram with a heartfelt message to the 26-year-old, hailing his 'well-deserved maiden ton' as a composed effort. Warner echoed similar sentiments about Sarfaraz's dedication. The Sarfaraz-Kohli partnership was pivotal until Glenn Phillips' delivery disrupted it at Day 3's conclusion.

Partnering with Rishabh Pant, Sarfaraz swiftly tackled the significant 125-run deficit. His aggressive play against William O'Rourke spotlighted his durable strategy. With steadfast reliance on late cuts, Sarfaraz claimed his hundred, celebrating the milestone with a triumphant yell and air punch.

