Rishabh Pant Falls Just Short of Century Dreams, India Inches Ahead Against New Zealand

Rishabh Pant, the renowned Indian wicketkeeper-batter, faced misfortune as he was dismissed at 99 during the Bengaluru Test against New Zealand on Saturday. This incident placed him as the third Indian batter with the most dismissals in the 90s in Test cricket.

In a remarkable innings, Pant managed to score 99 runs off 105 balls, maintaining a striking rate of 94.29, and hitting nine fours and five sixes. His dismissal came in the 89th over when William ORourke delivered the crucial ball.

While Pant's dismissal was a setback, Sarfaraz Khan's stellar 150 runs played a key role in leading India to a score of 438 for six at the end of the second session on Day 4. This performance signified a new lead over New Zealand, as India entered the final session with a mere deficit of 12 runs.

