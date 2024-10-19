Left Menu

Rishabh Pant Falls Just Short of Century Dreams, India Inches Ahead Against New Zealand

Rishabh Pant, the Indian wicketkeeper-batter, narrowly missed his century on Saturday in the Bengaluru Test against New Zealand, with a score of 99. His dismissal marks his seventh instance of falling in the 90s in Test cricket. India's performance was bolstered by Sarfaraz Khan's impressive 150 runs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-10-2024 18:39 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 18:39 IST
Rishabh Pant Falls Just Short of Century Dreams, India Inches Ahead Against New Zealand
Rishabh Pant (Picture: X/@BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rishabh Pant, the renowned Indian wicketkeeper-batter, faced misfortune as he was dismissed at 99 during the Bengaluru Test against New Zealand on Saturday. This incident placed him as the third Indian batter with the most dismissals in the 90s in Test cricket.

In a remarkable innings, Pant managed to score 99 runs off 105 balls, maintaining a striking rate of 94.29, and hitting nine fours and five sixes. His dismissal came in the 89th over when William ORourke delivered the crucial ball.

While Pant's dismissal was a setback, Sarfaraz Khan's stellar 150 runs played a key role in leading India to a score of 438 for six at the end of the second session on Day 4. This performance signified a new lead over New Zealand, as India entered the final session with a mere deficit of 12 runs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
2
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
3
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
4
NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024