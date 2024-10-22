Verreynne's Century Bolsters South Africa Against Bangladesh

Wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne's impressive century on Tuesday put South Africa in a dominant position in the first test against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. Verreynne's innings of 114 set up a commanding 202-run lead.

Bangladesh was struggling at 101-3 in their second innings when bad light stopped play, still trailing by 101 runs. South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada dismissed two batsmen early, reaching the milestone of 300 test wickets as Bangladesh fell for just 106 on Monday.

Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Mushfiqur Rahim will try to anchor Bangladesh's fightback, resuming at 38 and 31 not out, respectively. Earlier, Verreynne and Wiaan Mulder extended their partnership to steer their team from 140-6 to 227-7 the next morning.

(With inputs from agencies.)