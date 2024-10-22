Left Menu

Verreynne's Century Bolsters South Africa Against Bangladesh

Kyle Verreynne's century helped South Africa secure a strong position against Bangladesh in the first test match, with a lead of 202 runs. Kagiso Rabada reached 300 wickets, and the match saw significant contributions from Wiaan Mulder and Dane Piedt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-10-2024 16:24 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 16:24 IST
Verreynne's Century Bolsters South Africa Against Bangladesh

Wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne's impressive century on Tuesday put South Africa in a dominant position in the first test against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. Verreynne's innings of 114 set up a commanding 202-run lead.

Bangladesh was struggling at 101-3 in their second innings when bad light stopped play, still trailing by 101 runs. South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada dismissed two batsmen early, reaching the milestone of 300 test wickets as Bangladesh fell for just 106 on Monday.

Mahmudul Hasan Joy and Mushfiqur Rahim will try to anchor Bangladesh's fightback, resuming at 38 and 31 not out, respectively. Earlier, Verreynne and Wiaan Mulder extended their partnership to steer their team from 140-6 to 227-7 the next morning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence
Blog

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independenc...

 Global
2
Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

 Peru
3
AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

 India
4
Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hidden Economies: Uncovering the Role of Informality in Kenya’s Business Landscape

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence

SME Financing Dilemma: Unlocking Economic Growth in Emerging Markets

Driving Change: How Innovations in Transport Shape a More Equitable and Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024