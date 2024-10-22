Iga Swiatek's Return to Courts: A Battle for Glory in Malaga

Iga Swiatek, Poland's tennis sensation, has announced her participation in the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Malaga this November. Facing hosts Spain in the opening match, she re-emerges after an absence following her US Open quarter-final loss to Jessica Pegula.

Swiatek opted out of the WTA tour's Asian swing due to fatigue, leading her to lose the top world ranking to Aryna Sabalenka. Now, at world number two, Swiatek expresses enthusiasm about representing Poland in the prestigious event.

In addition to playing in Malaga, Swiatek will compete at the WTA Finals in Riyadh, where she aims to regain her number one spot. This decision follows her parting ways with coach Tomasz Wiktorowski and adding Wim Fissette to her team.

