Poland Begins Exhumation of WWII Victims Amid Historical Tensions
Poland has commenced exhuming remains of Poles killed by Ukrainian nationalists during WWII in former Polish territories. This move follows longstanding demands, amid friction, for access to these sites. The project, approved by Kyiv, seeks to identify and properly inter the victims as relations between the countries evolve.
Poland has started exhuming the remains of Poles killed by Ukrainian nationalists during World War II in what was once the Polish village of Puzniki. This action comes after persistent demands from Warsaw that have strained the relationship between the otherwise close allies.
In November, Ukraine granted permission to Donald Tusk's pro-EU government to search and exhume the remains, a move welcomed by Lithuania's National Remembrance Institute. The head of this institute is challenging a Tusk-backed candidate in the upcoming presidential election.
The exhumation aims to retrieve, identify, and rebury the remains amid ongoing tensions. Poland has supported Ukraine against Russia and urges further work at other sites, emphasizing the complex historical context and the broader conflict where thousands of Ukrainians were also killed.
