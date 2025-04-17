Left Menu

Poland Blocks Georgian Officials Over Protest Violence

Poland has barred eight Georgian officials from entry over alleged involvement in violence against anti-government protesters. The protests arose due to concerns over Georgia's shift to pro-Russian policies and EU accession delays. Poland supports Georgia's pro-European aspirations amid increasing oppressive actions against opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-04-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 20:42 IST
Poland has implemented a ban on eight Georgian officials, accused of participating in violent actions against anti-government protestors in Georgia, according to a statement by the Polish Foreign Ministry on Thursday.

The protests, which began in November, were triggered when Georgia's ruling party announced a suspension of European Union accession talks until 2028. Critics argue that the Georgian Dream party is steering the country towards authoritarianism and fostering pro-Russian policies. "In light of the intensified repression against the opposition in Georgia, Poland has barred these enforcement officials responsible for protester violence from entering Polish territory," the ministry stated on the social media platform X.

Poland reiterated its support for the pro-European ambitions of Georgian citizens, although it did not disclose specific details about the individuals affected by the ban. So far, there has been no comment from the Georgian Interior Ministry. In a related action in April, the United Kingdom had already sanctioned four Georgian officials, including Shalva Bedoidze, the first deputy minister of internal affairs, citing serious human rights abuses.

