Celebrating Polish Cinema: Bridging Artistic Ties Between Poland and India

The India International Centre hosts a Polish cinema series, featuring films and documentaries highlighting the cultural ties between Poland and India. The event includes screenings of notable Polish directors' works and films on significant Poles with connections to India. The series promises a rich exploration of Polish artistry and history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-04-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 18:59 IST
The India International Centre (IIC) will be the venue for a series of Polish cinema screenings starting Monday, celebrating the rich cultural ties between Poland and India. Organized by the Polish Institute in collaboration with IIC, the event showcases four feature films by acclaimed Polish directors and two documentaries spotlighting prominent Polish figures linked to India.

The programme seeks to offer Indian audiences a glimpse into Poland's storied cinematic tradition, highlighting themes of history, artistry, and human connection. Małgorzata Wejsis-Gołębiak, director of the Polish Institute New Delhi, expressed immense pride in sharing these powerful narratives from Polish filmmakers, emphasizing the enduring legacy of cinematic excellence and cross-cultural bonds.

Film highlights include 'Feast of Fire' and 'Ultima Thule,' depicting personal journeys through disability and existential search. 'Chitraanjali: Stefan Norblin in India' and 'Enlightened Soul: The Three Names of Umadevi' delve into the lives of influential Poles in India. As part of Europe Weeks 2025, these free screenings offer an immersive cultural experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

