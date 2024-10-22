Left Menu

Kyle Walker's Injury Woes Stir Guardiola's Frustration

Kyle Walker has joined Manchester City's injury list with a knee problem, prompting Pep Guardiola to criticize the timing of friendlies during vital club matches. Guardiola expressed disappointment that Walker and John Stones returned injured from international duty, affecting City's campaign in major tournaments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 22-10-2024 18:33 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 18:33 IST
Kyle Walker's Injury Woes Stir Guardiola's Frustration
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Kyle Walker has become the latest casualty in Manchester City's injury crisis, exacerbating concerns for manager Pep Guardiola. Walker returned from England duty with a knee issue, ruling him out of Wednesday's Champions League clash against Sparta Prague.

Pep Guardiola, visibly frustrated, reflected on last season when Walker, along with City and England colleague John Stones, also returned injured from international friendlies. Their absences significantly impacted City's Premier League title pursuit and Champions League quarterfinal against Real Madrid, the latter ending in a penalty shootout defeat.

Guardiola criticized the scheduling of international friendlies during critical club matches. Although he acknowledges the importance of national duty, he stressed that unnecessary injuries are detrimental. Despite these challenges, Guardiola remains committed to managing his squad cautiously, especially veteran star Kevin De Bruyne, who is still recovering and may not be risked in upcoming games.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence
Blog

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independenc...

 Global
2
Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

 Peru
3
AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

 India
4
Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hidden Economies: Uncovering the Role of Informality in Kenya’s Business Landscape

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence

SME Financing Dilemma: Unlocking Economic Growth in Emerging Markets

Driving Change: How Innovations in Transport Shape a More Equitable and Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024