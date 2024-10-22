Kyle Walker's Injury Woes Stir Guardiola's Frustration

Kyle Walker has become the latest casualty in Manchester City's injury crisis, exacerbating concerns for manager Pep Guardiola. Walker returned from England duty with a knee issue, ruling him out of Wednesday's Champions League clash against Sparta Prague.

Pep Guardiola, visibly frustrated, reflected on last season when Walker, along with City and England colleague John Stones, also returned injured from international friendlies. Their absences significantly impacted City's Premier League title pursuit and Champions League quarterfinal against Real Madrid, the latter ending in a penalty shootout defeat.

Guardiola criticized the scheduling of international friendlies during critical club matches. Although he acknowledges the importance of national duty, he stressed that unnecessary injuries are detrimental. Despite these challenges, Guardiola remains committed to managing his squad cautiously, especially veteran star Kevin De Bruyne, who is still recovering and may not be risked in upcoming games.

