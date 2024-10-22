Gwangju FC's Winning Streak Continues in Asian Champions League

Gwangju FC from South Korea continued their impressive undefeated start in the Asian Champions League Elite, securing a 3-1 win against Malaysia's Johor Darul Ta'zim. Jasir Asani was instrumental, scoring twice in the match, pushing Gwangju to their third consecutive victory.

In other matches, Thailand's Buriram United improved to second place following a close 1-0 win over Pohang Steelers. Shanghai Port clinched their first win of the campaign, defeating Central Coast Mariners 3-2, while Yokohama F Marinos played to a 2-2 draw with Shandong Taishan.

Vissel Kobe looks to challenge the leaders against Ulsan HD, and Shanghai Shenhua is set to meet Kawasaki Frontale. The competition's league phase will end with eight teams advancing to the knockout rounds, set to commence in March next year with a centralised conclusion in Saudi Arabia.

(With inputs from agencies.)