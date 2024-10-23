Left Menu

Contentious Infighting: Indian Olympic Association Meeting Postponed

The Indian Olympic Association's Special General Meeting, originally set for October 25, was postponed due to internal conflicts. IOA President P T Usha faces criticism over leadership, with major disputes regarding CEO appointments and alleged misgovernance. New meeting details will be announced soon.

The much-anticipated Special General Meeting of the Indian Olympic Association, slated for October 25, has been postponed, officials announced Wednesday. This follows a directive from embattled IOA President P T Usha, amidst mounting criticism and internal discord.

The IOA has been embroiled in significant internal conflict since the Paris Olympics, with Usha's leadership being questioned by the majority of the Executive Council. They accuse her of misgovernance, primarily surrounding the contentious appointment of CEO Raghuram Iyer and corruption allegations against Treasurer Sahdev Yadav.

Central to the uproar is Iyer's appointment, which several EC members oppose, citing concerns over his compensation package and appropriateness for the role. Additionally, there are also allegations regarding the ineligibility of certain EC members under the National Sports Code, which limits age and tenure for office bearers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

