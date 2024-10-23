Mourinho Sizes Up Europa League Potential

Fenerbahce coach Jose Mourinho has identified Manchester United as one of the two frontrunners to win the Europa League this season, alongside Tottenham. Speaking at a pre-match news conference, Mourinho confidently rated United's chances, citing his experience leading them to victory in 2017.

Fenerbahce has garnered four points from two matches so far in the competition, while Manchester United has been held to draws. Although United finds itself struggling in 12th place in the Premier League, Mourinho maintains that the team is stronger than their current standing suggests.

Mourinho cautions against complacency, highlighting that the Red Devils should not take Fenerbahce lightly. Meanwhile, United will play without their captain, Bruno Fernandes, who is suspended for a game following a red card incident. Mourinho, who joined Fenerbahce in June, continues his mission to break the club's decade-long championship drought.

