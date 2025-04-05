Stars Align: Legendary Footballers Unite in India's 'Legends Faceoff'

Football legend Jose Edmilson has stressed that India must improve the education of its football trainers and address the ambitions of young players to advance in the sport. The former Brazilian World Cup winner is part of a stellar lineup of past football greats who will participate in a 'Legends Faceoff' match at India's DY Patil Stadium this Sunday.

Joining Edmilson are notable football stars such as Carlos Puyol, Luis Figo, Xavi, and more, ready to showcase their skills. The event presents a unique opportunity for Indian fans to witness their icons in action, potentially igniting the aspirations of Indian youth to pursue football. Edmilson believes that creating successful players involves first shaping them into good individuals.

Meanwhile, Portuguese defender Pepe lauds Cristiano Ronaldo's prowess, having witnessed it firsthand during training and matches. He notes the challenges defenders face against forwards, emphasizing the importance of thorough preparation. Argentine Javier Saviola expressed excitement about playing before Indian fans, hoping the match will inspire the next generation of dreamers.

