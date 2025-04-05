Left Menu

Stars Align: Legendary Footballers Unite in India's 'Legends Faceoff'

Brazil's 2002 World Cup winner, Jose Edmilson, highlights the need for enhancing football training in India to nurture talent. Legendary players, including Luis Figo and Michael Owen, gather for a special match in India, aiming to inspire the next generation of footballers with their skills and experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-04-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 17:31 IST
Stars Align: Legendary Footballers Unite in India's 'Legends Faceoff'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Football legend Jose Edmilson has stressed that India must improve the education of its football trainers and address the ambitions of young players to advance in the sport. The former Brazilian World Cup winner is part of a stellar lineup of past football greats who will participate in a 'Legends Faceoff' match at India's DY Patil Stadium this Sunday.

Joining Edmilson are notable football stars such as Carlos Puyol, Luis Figo, Xavi, and more, ready to showcase their skills. The event presents a unique opportunity for Indian fans to witness their icons in action, potentially igniting the aspirations of Indian youth to pursue football. Edmilson believes that creating successful players involves first shaping them into good individuals.

Meanwhile, Portuguese defender Pepe lauds Cristiano Ronaldo's prowess, having witnessed it firsthand during training and matches. He notes the challenges defenders face against forwards, emphasizing the importance of thorough preparation. Argentine Javier Saviola expressed excitement about playing before Indian fans, hoping the match will inspire the next generation of dreamers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025