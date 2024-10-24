Left Menu

India Aims to Avenge Defeat in Second Test Against New Zealand

In Pune, New Zealand's Tom Latham won the toss, choosing to bat first in the second test against India. Key changes in both teams focus on adaptability. India's home series win streak is threatened following a recent defeat by the Black Caps. The series concludes in Mumbai.

Updated: 24-10-2024 10:54 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 09:20 IST
New Zealand's cricket team, under the captaincy of Tom Latham, opted to bat first after winning the toss in the second test match against India, held in Pune. Notable changes in the New Zealand lineup include replacing pace bowler Matt Henry with spinner Mitchell Santner due to Henry's glute issue.

Latham expressed expectations of spin-friendly conditions and emphasized the need for quick adaptation. India made strategic changes, bringing back Shubman Gill and including Washington Sundar and Akash Deep, while excluding KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj, and Kuldeep Yadav, as stated by Indian captain Rohit Sharma.

The series, a test of India's strong home record since 2012, faces challenges after an initial loss against New Zealand in Bengaluru. Former skipper Kane Williamson remains sidelined due to a groin injury. The series finale is scheduled in Mumbai at November's onset.

