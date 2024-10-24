India Aims to Avenge Defeat in Second Test Against New Zealand

New Zealand's cricket team, under the captaincy of Tom Latham, opted to bat first after winning the toss in the second test match against India, held in Pune. Notable changes in the New Zealand lineup include replacing pace bowler Matt Henry with spinner Mitchell Santner due to Henry's glute issue.

Latham expressed expectations of spin-friendly conditions and emphasized the need for quick adaptation. India made strategic changes, bringing back Shubman Gill and including Washington Sundar and Akash Deep, while excluding KL Rahul, Mohammed Siraj, and Kuldeep Yadav, as stated by Indian captain Rohit Sharma.

The series, a test of India's strong home record since 2012, faces challenges after an initial loss against New Zealand in Bengaluru. Former skipper Kane Williamson remains sidelined due to a groin injury. The series finale is scheduled in Mumbai at November's onset.

